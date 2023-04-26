Iran, Saudi Arabia resume trade

26 April 2023 21:43 (UTC+04:00)

An Iranian official announced on Tuesday that trade between Iran and Saudi Arabia had resumed as the two countries stepped up efforts to normalize ties following a China-brokered deal in March.

Reza Fatemi-Amin, the Iranian minister of industry, mine and trade, made the remarks when asked to comment on the agreement reached between Tehran and Riyadh to normalize bilateral relations in March.

On Sunday, Iranian Roads and Urban Development Minister Mehrdad Bazrpash announced that Iran has received a proposal from Saudi Arabia to launch three regular flights between the two countries per week, in addition to the Hajj flights, according to an interview published on the ministry website.

Iran and Saudi Arabia reached a deal in March to resume diplomatic relations and reopen embassies and missions in the two countries within two months.

In a meeting held in Beijing on April 6, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud signed a joint statement, announcing the resumption of diplomatic relations with immediate effect.

Saudi Arabia cut diplomatic ties with Iran in 2016 in response to the attacks on Saudi diplomatic missions in Iran after the kingdom executed a Shiite cleric.

---

