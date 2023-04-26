Road accident kills 6 in eastern Afghanistan

26 April 2023 21:16 (UTC+04:00)

At least six people were killed as their vehicle turned upside down in Afghanistan's eastern Parwan province on Monday, provincial police spokesman Mohammad Kamran Zaid said Tuesday.

While blaming reckless driving for the deadly accident, the official told reporters that the six people killed on the spot were on a sightseeing trip in Parwan's mountainous Sheikh Ali district on Monday afternoon.

This is the third road accident in Afghanistan since Sunday. Earlier two road accidents claimed the lives of two travelers in the central Daykundi province late Sunday and early Monday.

More than a dozen people have been confirmed dead and more than 200 others injured across Afghanistan due to reckless driving on congested roads since Friday, the first day of the Eid al-Fitr festival marking the end of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan in the country.

Dilapidated roads, reckless driving and lack of safety measures during travels are often blamed for deadly road accidents in Afghanistan.

---

