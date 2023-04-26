Tajikistan, US discuss prospects of bilateral co-op

26 April 2023 18:47 (UTC+04:00)

Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu met with Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Muzaffar Husseinzoda in Tajikistan’s capital Dushanbe on April 26.

According to the ministry, the meeting between the two sides involved discussions on the current status and future prospects of bilateral and multilateral cooperation between Tajikistan and the US.

Specifically, the sides covered various areas such as politics, economics, science, culture, security, healthcare, and education.

Earlier, on April 24, the representative of the US visited Kyrgyzstan where his meeting with Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubaev took place.

The visit of Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu to Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan was scheduled on April 22-27. During the visit, a wide range of themes, including shared interests, and strengthening regional ties to create a more connected and prosperous Central Asia are planned to be discussed.

