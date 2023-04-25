Azernews.Az

Tuesday April 25 2023

Iranian currency rates for April 25

25 April 2023 21:43 (UTC+04:00)
Iranian currency rates for April 25

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on April 25.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 16 currencies increased and 20 have decreased in price, compared to April 24.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 46,312 rials.

Currency

Rial on April 25

Rial on April 24

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

52,320

52,228

1 Swiss franc

CHF

47,256

47,061

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,088

4,081

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

3,975

4,016

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,213

6,191

1 Indian rupee

INR

513

512

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

137,087

136,690

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

14,816

14,819

100 Japanese yens

JPY

31,250

31,308

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,352

5,352

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,078

109,077

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,011

31,021

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

25,789

25,773

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,313

2,321

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,165

2,168

1 Russian ruble

RUB

516

514

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

3,070

3,184

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

28,056

28,117

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,703

111,704

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,466

31,472

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

39,520

39,540

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,303

1,301

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

32,025

31,984

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,822

8,806

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,091

6,097

100 Thai baths

THB

122,092

122,144

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,464

9,467

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

31,453

31,550

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,240

1 euro

EUR

46,312

46,614

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,190

9,240

1 Georgian lari

GEL

16,789

16,730

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,817

2,833

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

487

487

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,774

16,634

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,678

24,676

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

75,422

75,144

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,849

3,849

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,012

12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 463,349 rials, and the price of $1 is 420,210 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 421,227 rials, and the price of $1 is 382,009 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 515,000-518,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 568,000-571,000 rials.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz

Latest See more