Turkmenistan confirms its commitment to expanding spheres of co-op with EU

24 April 2023 19:50 (UTC+04:00)

Turkmenistan is committed to expanding areas of cooperation and improving existing bilateral mechanisms with the EU, Azernews reports with reference to the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Belgium.

This was stated by the Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Belgium Sapar Palvanov during the meeting on the presentation of copies of credentials as Head of the Delegation of Turkmenistan to the EU to the Head of Protocol of the European Union's External Relations Service Thierry Bechet.

During the meeting, the diplomats exchanged views on strengthening bilateral cooperation and ways to bring it to a new level.

Among the main topics of the conversation was the establishment of contacts at the highest level, which, of course, will give a tangible impetus to the development of the Turkmenistan–EU dialogue on its key tracks.

The diplomats noted that there are many untapped growth points in bilateral relations, and agreed to intensify the search for promising mutually beneficial partnership formats. Such areas as environmental protection, energy, education and others were identified as priority areas.

Meanwhile, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Myahri Byashimova met with the Ambassador of the EU to Turkmenistan Diego Ruiz Alonso in early March, during which prospects for the development and strengthening of cooperation between Turkmenistan and the EU were discussed.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz