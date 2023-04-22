Kazakhstan's Astana plans to commission numerous plants in 2023

22 April 2023 21:10 (UTC+04:00)

Kazakhstan's Astana plans to commission 11 plants worth 16.8 billion Kazakh tenge ($36.9 million), Deputy Chairman of the Astana Invest Municipal Investment Development Center, Arsen Mendigaziyev, said at the meeting of the capital's maslikhat (local parliament), Azernews reports via the Kazakh media.

According to him, the construction of three plants (production of high-voltage vacuum circuit breakers, production of fiber-cement boards and manufacturing of reinforced concrete products) has already been completed, and they will be put into operation soon.

The list of the remaining 8 projects is as follows:

- production of particle boards,

- lift manufacturing plant,

- production of facing bricks and floor slabs,

- production of innovative energy-saving materials,

- production of building materials,

- expansion of the manufacturing of LED lighting products

- mini plant for the production of radio stations

- production of balcony doors.

As the deputy chairman noted, it is expected to commission the above-mentioned enterprises in the first and second half of this year.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz