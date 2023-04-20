Turkmenistan discloses data on construction and industrial sector for 1Q2023

20 April 2023 21:13 (UTC+04:00)

The plan for the manufacturing of products and services in the construction and industrial sector of Turkmenistan was exceeded by 9.2 percent from January through March 2023.

This was announced by the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan Baymyrat Annamamedov at a government meeting held on April 15.

According to him, during the reporting period, the Ministry of Construction and Architecture of Turkmenistan exceeded the work plan by 11.5 percent, and the Ashgabat city municipality exceeded the work and services provided by 13.1 percent compared to the first quarter of last year.

Furthermore, Annamamedov noted that the Ministry of Industry and Construction Production of Turkmenistan exceeded the plan for the production and implementation of works by 20.7 percent during the reporting period, and the State Agency for Roads Construction Management by 12.5 percent.

At the meeting, the results of the government's work in the economic sphere for 3 months of 2023 were summed up, draft documents were considered and priority tasks of the socio-economic development of the country were discussed.

