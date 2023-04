20 April 2023 08:12 (UTC+04:00)

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said his country would launch a spy satellite in accordance with its earlier plans, South Korea’s Yonhap news agency reported on Wednesday.

The North Korean leader gave instructions to create a constellation of similar spacecraft in order to increase the country’s intelligence capabilities, the agency said with reference to North Korea’s KCNA news agency.

---

