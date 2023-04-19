Revenues of state budget of Turkmenistan increase in 1Q2023

19 April 2023 21:08 (UTC+04:00)

The revenue part of the state budget of Turkmenistan was fulfilled at the level of 115.5 percent, and the expenditure part - by 97.1 percent from January through March 2023.

This was stated by the Minister of Finance and Economy of Turkmenistan Serdar Jorayev at an April 15 Cabinet meeting.

Furthermore, according to him, the revenue part of the local budget is executed at the level of 104.9 percent, and the expenditure – 96.5 percent.

Joraev noted that 26 meetings of balance commissions were held in the first quarter of this year, including 21 regional ones.

Large investments are being made in the formation of modern industrial infrastructure in Turkmenistan, which contributes both to the comprehensive development of the regions and to the economic prosperity of the country as a whole.

