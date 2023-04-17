France raises alarm over UN staff killed in Sudan

17 April 2023 23:17 (UTC+04:00)

France expressed “dismay” on Sunday over the killing of several UN workers in Sudan as violence spirals, claiming dozens of lives including civilians.

“(Paris) reiterates its call to make every effort to stop the fighting and prevent any escalation,” France's foreign ministry said in a statement, calling for the protection and respect of humanitarian personnel.

The UN's food agency on Sunday said it was suspending work in Sudan after three staff were killed in the restive Darfur region.

Fighting in Sudan raged for a second day Sunday in battles between rival generals who seized power in a 2021 coup.

At least 56 civilians, including the UN staff, have been killed and there have been “tens of deaths” among security forces, according to the Central Committee of Sudan Doctors.

“I am appalled and heartbroken by the tragic deaths of three WFP employees on Saturday 15 April in violence in Kabkabiya, North Darfur while carrying out their life saving duties on the front lines of the global hunger crisis,” Cindy McCain, executive director of the World Food Program, said in a statement.

“While we review the evolving security situation, we are forced to temporarily halt all operations in Sudan,” she said.

---

