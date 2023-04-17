Death toll above 80 from start of clashes in Sudan – WHO

17 April 2023 21:16 (UTC+04:00)

At least 83 individuals died and 1,126 persons were wounded as a result of armed clashes erupted between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), a spokesperson of the World Health Organization (WHO) said, cited by the Al-Hadath TV Channel.

"From the start of combat actions between the army and rapid support forces [in Sudan], at least 83 persons died and 1,126 suffered wounds," the spokesperson said. "Medical items distributed across hospitals in the country’s capital of Khartoum before current events have been depleted for the time being," he noted.

"The doctors, the medical personnel and the entire healthcare sector face great difficulties and problems in Khartoum because there is no security," the spokesman said.

The situation in Sudan escalated due to disagreements between SAF commander Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who also heads the Sovereign Council (the country's governing body), and his deputy in the council, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo (Hemedti), the RSF chief. On the morning of April 15, clashes broke out between the two forces near a military base in the city of Merowe and in the Sudanese capital Khartoum.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz