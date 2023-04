14 April 2023 19:45 (UTC+04:00)

101 new coronavirus cases have been registered in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Healthcare says.

1,759 people are getting treatment for COVID-19. Of them, 184 patients are staying in hospitals, and 1,575 are at home care.

The condition of two patients is estimated as serious, the Ministry says.

---

