Iranian currency rates for April 11

11 April 2023 19:43 (UTC+04:00)

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on April 11.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 9 currencies increased and 26 have decreased in price, compared to April 10.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,523 rials.

Currency Rial on April 11 Rial on April 10 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 51,900 52,159 1 Swiss franc CHF 46,088 46,383 1 Swedish krona SEK 3,978 4,011 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,981 4,002 1 Danish krone DKK 6,110 6,149 1 Indian rupee INR 512 514 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,784 136,455 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 14,661 14,679 100 Japanese yens JPY 31,401 31,784 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,351 5,351 1 Omani rial OMR 109,087 109,090 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,030 31,117 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 26,041 26,326 1 South African rand ZAR 2,267 2,308 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,180 2,184 1 Russian ruble RUB 515 522 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,192 2,875 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 27,824 27,986 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,842 31,531 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 39,583 39,500 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,313 1,313 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31962 32,050 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,823 8,840 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,095 6,112 100 Thai baths THB 122,101 123,721 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,524 9,540 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 31,746 31,889 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,238 1 euro EUR 45,523 45,917 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,444 9,437 1 Georgian lari GEL 16,634 16,581 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,808 2,817 1 Afghan afghani AFN 485 485 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,794 16,634 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,706 24,698 100 Philippine pesos PHP 76,675 76,938 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,848 3,852 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,021 11,974

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 452,116 rials, and the price of $1 is 417,127 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 411,014 rials, and the price of $1 is 379,206 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 501,000-504,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 543,000-546,000 rials.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz