Syrdarya to be transformed into large logistics hub connecting Uzbekistan with 4 countries

8 April 2023 21:53 (UTC+04:00)

Syrdarya will be transformed into a large logistics hub connecting the country with Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, China and Afghanistan.

For this, in cooperation with Chinese investors, new transport routes and a multimodal logistics center will be built, connecting the eastern and central parts of the republic and foreign destinations.

In addition, it was noted that the involvement of the private sector in the construction, repair and management of roads will start from Syrdarya.

Reforms such as state medical insurance and digitization of medicine started in Syrdarya region. The first medical cluster in Uzbekistan is being built here. Every month, 1.5 thousand patients from neighboring Kazakhstan and Tajikistan come to Gulistan for treatment.

Therefore, the city of Gulistan will be transformed into the “Innovative Medicine Hub” of the country.

