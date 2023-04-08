Kazakhstan, Lithuania talk transport cooperation

8 April 2023 19:17 (UTC+04:00)

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Lithuania Timur Urazaev discussed the prospects of fostering transport and logistics cooperation with the Minister of Transport and Communications of Lithuania Marius Skuodis.

The sides discussed the implementation of the agreements reached during the visit of Skuodis to Kazakhstan in June 2022, in addition to discussing the work of Kazakh-Lithuanian Joint Commission on International Transportation.

In addition, the sides also talked about the preparation of the visit of the Kazakh delegation consisting of representatives of the logistics business and government agencies to Klaipeda and Vilnius in June 2023.

Ambassador Urazaev spoke about the work carried out by the Government of Kazakhstan to develop transport infrastructure, including the Trans-Caspian international transport route (TITR), as well as digitalization in the field of international freight traffic.