2 killed in U.S. Colorado shooting

7 April 2023 20:17 (UTC+04:00)

Two people were killed and another hospitalized after a shooting at a residence Thursday in U.S. state of Colorado, authorities said.

Police were called to the residence for reports of shots being fired at approximately 11:52 a.m. local time (1752 GMT) in City of Lakewood, located southwest of Denver, the capital of Colorado, according to the Lakewood Police Department.

"When agents arrived on scene, three males were suffering apparent gunshot wounds," the police said in a statement.

One was pronounced dead at the scene. Two others were taken to hospital with one dead from injuries and the other expected to live.

"While the nature of a connection between the three males shot is still unknown, it is apparent that they were familiar with each other in some manner," said the statement.

Detectives believe there is an additional fourth party involved in this shooting who had fled the scene before police arrived. It appears that the fourth party may have also suffered a gunshot wound, the police added.

Police do not believe there is any active threat to the community.

