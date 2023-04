4 April 2023 20:11 (UTC+04:00)

Bolat Aqchulaqov, former Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan, has been appointed advisor to the President of Kazakhstan.

Almasadam Satkaliyev, ex-Chairman of of the Board of Samruk-Kazyna National Welfare Fund, a sovereign wealth fund and joint stock company in Kazakhstan, has replaced him on the post.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz