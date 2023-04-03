Uzbekistan’s ranking in Global Soft Power Index revealed

3 April 2023 18:49 (UTC+04:00)

Uzbekistan took 97th place in the Global Soft Power Index 2023 by the level of influence.

The country’s level of influence has increased by 25.9 percent from 2.7 points to 3.4 points year-on-year, due to this Uzbekistan has climbed 15 spots in the Global Soft Power Index 2023 ranking.

The USA, the UK, and Germany took the top three positions in the index. In addition, among the countries of Asia, while among Asia countries Japan is the leader of the Global Soft Power Index (4th place in the global ranking).

The Global Soft Power Index incorporates a broad range of measures, which in combination provide a balanced and holistic assessment of countries' presence, reputation, and impact on the world stage. These include the following: familiarity, reputation, influence, and performance on the core 8 soft power pillars (business and trade, governance, international relations, culture and heritage, media and communication, education, and science, people and values, and sustainable future).

The Global Soft Power Index is based on the most comprehensive and wide-ranging research program of its kind, with responses gathered from over 100,000 people across more than 100 countries, surveying perceptions of 121 nation brands from around the world.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz