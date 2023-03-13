Turkmenistan, Bulgaria consider intensifying comprehensive co-op

13 March 2023 19:11 (UTC+04:00)

The Ambassador of Turkmenistan to the Russian Federation Batyr Niyazliev held a meeting with the Ambassador of Bulgaria to Russia Atanas Krastin on March 10, 2023, during which they discussed the possibilities of intensifying comprehensive cooperation.

During the meeting, the ambassadors of the two countries exchanged views on the progress of bilateral cooperation, touched upon issues related to the intensification of political, diplomatic, economic, logistical, and humanitarian cooperation, and also stated that relations between Turkmenistan and Bulgaria are developing consistently, of equal nature and have great potential in many areas.

Touching upon the issues of trade and economic cooperation, the diplomats stressed the importance of implementing previously reached agreements, and also expressed interest in intensifying Turkmen-Bulgarian cooperation, including in the context of considering the possibility of bilateral visits at the highest level in the near future.

At the end of the meeting, the heads of the Turkmen and Bulgarian diplomatic missions in Russia agreed to continue working contacts.

