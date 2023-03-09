Azernews.Az

Thursday March 9 2023

Iranian currency rates for March 9

9 March 2023 20:47 (UTC+04:00)
The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on March 9.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 8 currencies increased and 30 have decreased in price, compared to March 7.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 44,296 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on March 9

Iranian rial on March 7

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

49,704

50,596

1 Swiss franc

CHF

44,695

45,120

1 Swedish krona

SEK

3,922

4,023

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

3,941

4,034

1 Danish krone

DKK

5,954

6,035

1 Indian rupee

INR

513

514

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,641

136,905

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

15,156

15,238

100 Japanese yens

JPY

30,612

30,897

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,351

5,351

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,074

109,087

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

30,612

30,867

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

25,666

26,005

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,259

2,304

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,218

2,222

1 Russian ruble

RUB

551

557

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,879

2,879

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

27,721

28,296

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,701

111,703

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,042

31,246

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

39,888

39,991

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,287

1,257

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

32,027

32,083

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,729

8,712

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,043

6,063

100 Thai baths

THB

119,962

121,914

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,283

9,383

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

31,916

32,364

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,238

59,239

1 euro

EUR

44,296

44,910

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,584

9,626

1 Georgian lari

GEL

16,211

16,155

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,722

2,741

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

474

473

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,698

16,663

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,707

24,680

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

75,894

76,007

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,848

3,846

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,019

12,017

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 449,786 rials, and the price of $1 is 420,613 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 408,896 rials, and the price of $1 is 382,403 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 503,000-506,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 530,000-533,000 rials.

