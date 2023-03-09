Iranian currency rates for March 9
The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on March 9.
According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 8 currencies increased and 30 have decreased in price, compared to March 7.
According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 44,296 rials.
|
Currency
|
Iranian rial on March 9
|
Iranian rial on March 7
|
1 US dollar
|
USD
|
42,000
|
42,000
|
1 British pound
|
GBP
|
49,704
|
50,596
|
1 Swiss franc
|
CHF
|
44,695
|
45,120
|
1 Swedish krona
|
SEK
|
3,922
|
4,023
|
1 Norwegian krone
|
NOK
|
3,941
|
4,034
|
1 Danish krone
|
DKK
|
5,954
|
6,035
|
1 Indian rupee
|
INR
|
513
|
514
|
1 UAE dirham
|
AED
|
11,437
|
11,437
|
1 Kuwaiti dinar
|
KWD
|
136,641
|
136,905
|
100 Pakistani rupees
|
PKR
|
15,156
|
15,238
|
100 Japanese yens
|
JPY
|
30,612
|
30,897
|
1 Hong Kong dollar
|
HKD
|
5,351
|
5,351
|
1 Omani rial
|
OMR
|
109,074
|
109,087
|
1 Canadian dollar
|
CAD
|
30,612
|
30,867
|
1 New Zealand dollar
|
NZD
|
25,666
|
26,005
|
1 South African rand
|
ZAR
|
2,259
|
2,304
|
1 Turkish lira
|
TRY
|
2,218
|
2,222
|
1 Russian ruble
|
RUB
|
551
|
557
|
1 Qatari riyal
|
QAR
|
11,539
|
11,539
|
100 Iraq dinars
|
IQD
|
2,879
|
2,879
|
1 Syrian pound
|
SYP
|
17
|
17
|
1 Australian dollar
|
AUD
|
27,721
|
28,296
|
1 Saudi riyal
|
SAR
|
11,200
|
11,201
|
1 Bahraini dinar
|
BHD
|
111,701
|
111,703
|
1 Singapore dollar
|
SGD
|
31,042
|
31,246
|
100 Bangladeshi takas
|
BDT
|
39,888
|
39,991
|
10 Sri Lankan rupees
|
LKR
|
1,287
|
1,257
|
1 Myanmar kyat
|
MMK
|
21
|
21
|
100 Nepalese rupees
|
NPR
|
32,027
|
32,083
|
1 Libyan dinar
|
LYD
|
8,729
|
8,712
|
1 Chinese yuan
|
CNY
|
6,043
|
6,063
|
100 Thai baths
|
THB
|
119,962
|
121,914
|
1 Malaysian ringgit
|
MYR
|
9,283
|
9,383
|
1,000 South Korean wons
|
KRW
|
31,916
|
32,364
|
1 Jordanian dinar
|
JOD
|
59,238
|
59,239
|
1 euro
|
EUR
|
44,296
|
44,910
|
100 Kazakh tenge
|
KZT
|
9,584
|
9,626
|
1 Georgian lari
|
GEL
|
16,211
|
16,155
|
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
|
IDR
|
2,722
|
2,741
|
1 Afghan afghani
|
AFN
|
474
|
473
|
1 Belarus ruble
|
BYN
|
16,698
|
16,663
|
1 Azerbaijani manat
|
AZN
|
24,707
|
24,680
|
100 Philippine pesos
|
PHP
|
75,894
|
76,007
|
1 Tajik somoni
|
TJS
|
3,848
|
3,846
|
1 Turkmen manat
|
TMT
|
12,019
|
12,017
In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.
SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 449,786 rials, and the price of $1 is 420,613 rials.
NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.
The price of 1 euro in this system is 408,896 rials, and the price of $1 is 382,403 rials.
On the black market, $1 is worth about 503,000-506,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 530,000-533,000 rials.
