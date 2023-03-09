Iranian currency rates for March 9

9 March 2023 20:47 (UTC+04:00)

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on March 9.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 8 currencies increased and 30 have decreased in price, compared to March 7.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 44,296 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on March 9 Iranian rial on March 7 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 49,704 50,596 1 Swiss franc CHF 44,695 45,120 1 Swedish krona SEK 3,922 4,023 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,941 4,034 1 Danish krone DKK 5,954 6,035 1 Indian rupee INR 513 514 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,641 136,905 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 15,156 15,238 100 Japanese yens JPY 30,612 30,897 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,351 5,351 1 Omani rial OMR 109,074 109,087 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,612 30,867 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,666 26,005 1 South African rand ZAR 2,259 2,304 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,218 2,222 1 Russian ruble RUB 551 557 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,879 2,879 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 27,721 28,296 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,701 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,042 31,246 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 39,888 39,991 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,287 1,257 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 32,027 32,083 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,729 8,712 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,043 6,063 100 Thai baths THB 119,962 121,914 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,283 9,383 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 31,916 32,364 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,239 1 euro EUR 44,296 44,910 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,584 9,626 1 Georgian lari GEL 16,211 16,155 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,722 2,741 1 Afghan afghani AFN 474 473 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,698 16,663 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,707 24,680 100 Philippine pesos PHP 75,894 76,007 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,848 3,846 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,019 12,017

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 449,786 rials, and the price of $1 is 420,613 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 408,896 rials, and the price of $1 is 382,403 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 503,000-506,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 530,000-533,000 rials.

---

