Total of 32,195 buildings destroyed or to be demolished in Malatya were detected

9 March 2023 11:45 (UTC+04:00)

By News Center

Malatya Governor's Office reported that 32,195 buildings, which were demolished, to be demolished immediately and heavily damaged, have been identified so far after the earthquakes in Kahramanmaras on February 6. In the statement, it was stated that the wreckage of 262 of the destroyed buildings was removed.

In the statement made by the governor's office, it was stated that 32,195 of 131,991 buildings and 90,347 of 372,321 independent sections in the city will be demolished, destroyed, and severely damaged.

The statement noted that 71l,549 houses, and 14,397 commercial properties were destroyed, immediately destroyed and severely damaged in the earthquakes, which are described as the "disaster of the century", and that 4,152 tents and 2,637 containers were set up in the city, and 44,965 tents were distributed.

The statement said that the wreckage of 262 of the destroyed buildings was removed.

