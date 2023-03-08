Uzbekistan, Turkiye plan to increase number of bilateral passenger flights

8 March 2023 18:22 (UTC+04:00)

Uzbekistan and Turkiye plan to increase the number of bilateral passenger flights, as well as to expand flights within the countries, Azernews reports via Uzbek Ministry Investment, Industry, and Trade.

The matter was discussed at the recent meeting between Uzbekistan’s Minister of Investment, Industry, and Trade Laziz Kudratov, and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Turkiye to Uzbekistan Olgan Bekar.

Uzbekistan Airways carries out flights to various destinations in Turkiye daily. The Uzbek air carrier operates flights to international airports in Turkish cities such as Ankara, Antalya, Istanbul (all airports), Dalaman, Milas, Kayseri, etc.

According to the latest data from the Uzbek State Statistics Committee, some 6,700 tourists from Turkiye visited Uzbekistan during the first month of this year. In 2022, some 75,600 tourists from Turkiye came to Uzbekistan.

At the same time, Turkiye was the most visited country among tourists from Uzbekistan from January through November 2022. During the reporting period, some 220,000 citizens of Uzbekistan came to Turkiye.

