Lukashenko, Xi exchange invitations for visits

5 March 2023 19:50 (UTC+04:00)

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and Chinese President Xi Jinping exchanged invitations for visits to each other’s countries, Belarusian Ambassador to China Yury Senko said on Belarusian TV on Saturday, Azernews reports citing Tass.

"The leaders agreed to hold meetings in the near future. There was an invitation (to Chinese president) to visit the Republic of Belarus, and the People’s Republic of China on behalf of its president invited our president to visit China soon," the ambassador said.

Lukashenko travelled to China on a state visit from February 28 through March 2. After the official talks in Beijing, the Belarusian and Chinese presidents adopted a joint statement on further development of an exemplary relationship of all-weather and comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries in a new era.

