Russia records 13,438 daily COVID cases, 37 deaths

1 March 2023 22:49 (UTC+04:00)

Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 13,438 over the past day to 22,285,908, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Wednesday, TASS reports.

A day earlier, 9,753 daily cases were recorded.

As many as 1,950 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, down 5% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients increased in 37 regions, while in 42 regions the figure decreased. The situation remained unchanged in six regions. A day earlier, 2,053 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 3,413 over the past day versus 1,914 cases a day earlier, reaching 3,421,770, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 1,130 over the past day versus 1,026 a day earlier, reaching 1,879,269.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz