Volume of cargo transportation in Kyrgyzstan up

1 March 2023 08:16 (UTC+04:00)

The volume of cargo transportation by all means of transport in Kyrgyzstan amounted to 44.3 million tons from January through December 2022, which is an increase of almost 30 percent from 34.1 million tons in the same period of 2021.

According to the statistics, cargo transportation via pipelines in Kyrgyzstan made up 300,000 tons in 2022.

In the reporting period, Kyrgyzstan transported 8 million of cargo by railways, which is a 4-percent increase from 7.7 million tons in 2021.

At the same time, the volume of cargo transported by road transportation in Kyrgyzstan amounted to 35.9 million tons, increasing by 37 percent over 2021 (26.2 million tons).

The volume of transportation by air transport in Kyrgyzstan made 300 kg, which is a decrease from 2021 (400 kg).

Notably, Russia took first place in the terms of cargo transportation among the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) members in 2022. Last year, Russian cargo transportation amounted to 7.9 billion tons, followed by Kazakhstan’s 3.8 billion tons.

