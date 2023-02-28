US is key foreign policy partner for Kyrgyzstan - FM

28 February 2023 23:21 (UTC+04:00)

The US has been and will be a key foreign policy partner for Kyrgyzstan, the foreign minister of Kyrgyzstan Jeenbek Kulubaev said before his official meeting with the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

The FM noted that cooperation with the US contributed to the establishment of a strong civil society, the protection of human rights, and fundamental freedom in Kyrgyzstan.

"Kyrgyzstan has become a unique, democratic bright spot. We are ready for advancing our bilateral cooperation on the pillars of friendship and equality, mutual respect, and account of each other’s interests," Kulubaev said.

He added, that both countries have a common goal to save the independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity, and security of Kyrgyzstan, as well as to develop a competitive national economy, and strengthen the rule of law, democracy, and civil society in the country.

In turn, the US Secretary said that he is proud of the results of a 30-year partnership between the two countries and looking forward to deepening cooperation to advance democratic values, economic prosperity, and regional interconnectivity in Kyrgyzstan.

The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken takes part in the meeting of the foreign ministers of the Central Asian countries in Kazakhstan's Astana.

The participants are going to discuss opportunities for bilateral and multilateral cooperation and to advance the common goal of a prosperous, secure, and democratic region. Blinken will then travel to Tashkent, Uzbekistan, to meet with Uzbek officials to further advance our partnership on a number of bilateral and regional issues.

Meanwhile, C5+1 is a dialogue format created to address common issues of cooperation between the Central Asian states and the US.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz