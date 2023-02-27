Passenger transportation in Kyrgyzstan slightly increases

27 February 2023 21:32 (UTC+04:00)

Passenger transportation in Kyrgyzstan amounted to 528 million people from January through December 2022.

In the reporting period, Kyrgyzstan increased passenger transportation by 4 percent from 504 million of people in 2021.

According to the statistics, passenger transportation by bus and taxi in Kyrgyzstan reached 497.1 million people in 2022, increasing by 4 percent from 2021.

Additionally, some 300,000 people in Kyrgyzstan traveled via railway transport and 1.2 million by air transport.

Passenger air transportation in Kyrgyzstan increased by 45 percent from January through December 2022, compared to the same period in 2021 (800,000 people).

The growth in passenger transportation in Kyrgyzstan in 2022 was due to the lifting of some Covid-19 restrictions, imposed in 2020.

Overall, passenger transportation in the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) countries amounted to 19.5 billion people in 2022, which is 2.8 percent more than in 2021.

In the reporting period passenger transportation in Russia amounted to 9.5 billion people, in Kazakhstan - to 7.7 billion people, in Belarus – to 1.5 billion people, and to 158 million people in Armenia.

