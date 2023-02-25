Kyrgyzstan's imports of petroleum products significantly increase

25 February 2023 21:35 (UTC+04:00)

Kyrgyzstan significantly increases the value of petroleum products imports in 2022.

According to the committee, Kyrgyzstan imported petroleum products for $519 million from January through December 2022, which is an increase of almost 45 percent, compared to the same period in 2021 ($359 million).

In the reporting period, Russia became the main exporter of petroleum products to the country.

The value of exports of Russian petroleum products to Kyrgyzstan amounted to $464 million in 2022, which is a 44-percent increase over the preceding year ($322 million).

The second larger supplier of petroleum products to Kyrgyzstan in 2022 was Kazakhstan. The country exported to Kyrgyzstan petroleum products for $17.8 million, with a slight increase of 5 percent, compared to 2021 ($16.9 million).