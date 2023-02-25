Kazakh Samruk-Energy sees increase in electricity production in 2022

25 February 2023 19:14 (UTC+04:00)

Samruk-Energy JSC, the largest Kazakh energy holding, increased electricity production in 2022.

According to the source, the company's energy-producing companies generated 35.8 billion kWh of electricity, which is 0.8 percent higher than in 2021.

At the same time, the holding's renewable energy facilities also increased production last year. By the end of 2022, electricity generation amounted to 417.5 million kWh, which is an increase of 34.6 percent year-on-year. Moreover, the share of electricity of the renewable enterprises of Samruk-Energy in 2022 amounted to 8.3 percent of the total volume of electricity generated by renewable energy facilities in Kazakhstan.

According to the source, Bogatyr Coal, a coal mining company in the holding structure, produced 42.4 million tons of coal from January through December 2022. At the same time, the volume of coal sold last year amounted to 42.4 million tons, of which 32.3 million tons accounted for the domestic market of Kazakhstan, and about 10 million tons for export to Russia.

As the company noted, the share of Samruk-Energy in the electricity market of Kazakhstan remains the leading one and amounts to 31.7 percent.

Samruk-Energy is the largest electric power holding in Kazakhstan. Its main activities are: production of electric and thermal energy; transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy; extraction of thermal coal.