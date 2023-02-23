Azernews.Az

Thursday February 23 2023

Iranian currency rates for February 23

23 February 2023 20:18 (UTC+04:00)
Iranian currency rates for February 23

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on February 23.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 13 currencies increased and 21 have decreased in price, compared to February 22.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 44,613 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on February 23

Iranian rial on February 22

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

50,665

50,875

1 Swiss franc

CHF

45,167

45,319

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,036

4,061

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,067

4,084

1 Danish krone

DKK

5,994

6,013

1 Indian rupee

INR

508

507

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,964

136,996

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

16,052

15,972

100 Japanese yens

JPY

31,161

31,142

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,354

5,355

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,079

109,091

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,016

31,077

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

26,173

26,099

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,307

2,302

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,226

2,226

1 Russian ruble

RUB

558

561

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,880

2,877

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

28,630

28,836

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,703

111,702

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,353

31,369

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

39,218

39,536

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,151

1,150

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,678

31,665

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,726

8,743

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,094

6,108

100 Thai baths

THB

121,404

121,442

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,458

9,476

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

32,259

32,242

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,238

1 euro

EUR

44,613

44,762

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,355

9,392

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,941

15,941

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,764

2,764

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

471

471

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,801

16,802

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,710

24,707

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

76,261

76,346

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,922

3,922

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,988

11,988

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 326,025 rials, and the price of $1 is 306,930 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 302,730 rials, and the price of $1 is 285,000 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 509,000-512,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 541,000-544,000 rials.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz

Latest See more