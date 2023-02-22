President Erdogan reveals number of houses to be built in quake-affected provinces

22 February 2023 22:45 (UTC+04:00)

More than 70,000 houses will be built in earthquake-affected areas in Türkiye, the country's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said during his visit to the quake-struck Osmaniye province.

"Türkiye will breathe new life into its cities within a year. During this time, we plan to build over 70,000 houses with 200,000 apartments in them for our citizens," he said.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.

As a result of the earthquake that hit Türkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.

