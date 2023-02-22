China ready to join forces with Russia to decisively defend national interests

22 February 2023 22:13 (UTC+04:00)

The People’s Republic of China is ready to join forces with Russia to decisively stand up for national interests and promote mutually beneficial cooperation in all areas, Wang Yi, director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China’s Central Committee, said on Tuesday as he met with Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev.

"During a virtual meeting at the end of last year our leaders (Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin) came up with a plan for further development of bilateral relations. We are ready to join forces with the Russian side, in accordance with the high-level agreements, to decisively stand up for national interests and virtues, and promote mutually beneficial cooperation in all areas," he said.

Wang Yi said China will "together with all like-minded partners further promote the development of the international order in the direction of equitable development." The diplomat also said that the consultations of Beijing and Moscow on strategic security issues are some of the highly effective communications between the parties, and play a unique role in strengthening mutual trust and interaction.

Wang Yi also drew attention to the fact that in the context of the changing international situation, it’s important to compare notes, in a timely and in-depth manner, on the bilateral agenda and the issues of the international and regional dimension.

"It’s necessary to unlock the potential of this mechanism, and it’s also necessary to develop new steps of strategic interaction in accordance with the changing situation in order to provide the necessary guarantees for national development," he said. "I want to fully join your appreciation of the strategic cooperation between the two countries."

Wang Yi said China and Russia, as permanent members of the UN Security Council, bear a very important responsibility for peace in the world.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz