21 February 2023 21:34 (UTC+04:00)

G7 ministers of finance and heads of central banks will meet on February 23 ahead of the G20 meeting in India’s Bangalore, Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki announced.

According to the Minister, who will preside over the planned G7 meeting, sanctions pressure on Moscow over the situation in Ukraine will become one of its main topics. The sides also intend to discuss aid to Kiev, he said.

