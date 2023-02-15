Türkiye, Armenia agree to speed up work on opening of land communication

15 February 2023 22:56 (UTC+04:00)

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has reached agreements with his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan on speeding up the process of preparing infrastructure for opening ground communication between the two countries.

Cavusoglu made the remark at a press conference with Mirzoyan in Ankara.

"Both sides obtained the results of the analysis and inspections of roads and bridges near the border crossings. Work is underway. We’ll take steps regarding the roads leading to the border checkpoints. Today we agreed to speed up the adoption of these measures," the minister noted.

He reminded that the above route is a historical "Silk Road" and its restoration will be of great importance.

