REAP supports SMEs' development in Tajikistan

As part of promoting resource efficiency in Agri-food Production and Processing in Central Asia (REAP) project, the Memorandum of Understanding with 117 SMEs (small and medium-sized enterprises) was signed in Tajikistan in 2022.

In accordance with the project’s goals, these enterprises were informed of what the REAP project’s objectives in Tajikistan are. They were informed about the Sustainable Consumption and Production (SCP) practices, and why it is important to implement them at enterprises.

According to the REAP, overall 11 consultants have been trained in SCP practices provided by the company last year, so they can share the gained knowledge with participating SMEs of the project.

"More than 100 MMSEs (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises) have been visited by international Senior Technical Experts as a result 640 recommendations all over the county were provided to industries for making them more resource efficient," the source noted.

According to the company, up until today, the REAP project has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with 207 MMSEs across Tajikistan.

The REAP project has been operating in Tajikistan since 2020. It covers all regions of the country starting from the Sughd region, Dushanbe, RRS (Region of the Republic Subordination) and GBAO (Gorno-Badakhshan Autonomous Oblast).

One of the main tasks of the project is to introduce SCP practices in mobilized industries in order to improve resource and energy efficiency and waste reduction.

