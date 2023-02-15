Kazakhstan to send additional humanitarian aid to Türkiye

15 February 2023 21:26 (UTC+04:00)

In accordance with the President's instruction, Kazakhstan will send 55 tonnes of additional humanitarian aid to Türkiye. This issue was discussed at a meeting of a governmental commission chaired by First Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar.

The humanitarian aid includes clothes (warm jackets and trousers), tents, metal beds, bedding and other essential items.

The aid will be delivered by aircraft to the Turkish city of Gaziantep.



