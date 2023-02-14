Joe Biden submits candidate for Georgian Ambassador to Senate

14 February 2023 21:46 (UTC+04:00)

United States President Joe Biden on Monday submitted the candidacy of Robin Dunnigan for the position of the country’s new Ambassador to Georgia to the Senate.

Dunnigan is the Deputy Assistant Secretary responsible for Central and Eastern Europe in the US Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs.

She served as the Chargé d’Affaires and Deputy Chief of mission of the US Embassy in Austria between 2018-2021.

Dunnigan has also served at US embassies in Vietnam, Chile, Turkey, Cuba and El Salvador, working extensively on trade and investment, energy and sanctions issues.

She is a graduate of the National War College, where she earned a Master of Science in National Security Strategy, and also received a Master of Science in Foreign Service from Georgetown University and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of California at Berkeley.

If approved, she will replace Kelly Degnan, who has served in Georgia since 2020.

