Belgian MFA talks development of economic relations with Turkmenistan

14 February 2023 19:23 (UTC+04:00)

At the economic and commercial level, trade flows between Turkmenistan and Belgium fluctuate within 15 million euros per year, almost all of which account for Belgian exports.

It was noted that this year Belgium and Turkmenistan celebrate the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations and both countries maintain contacts on a regular basis, especially at the level of foreign ministries.

"Belgian exports to Turkmenistan for 2021 are estimated at 15.1 million euros, of which 72 percent are machinery and equipment, 19.8 percent are chemical products and 2.2 percent are plastics," said the source.

"Belgian imports from Turkmenistan for 2021 are estimated at 0.9 million euros, of which over 97.5 percent are textiles, 1.3 percent are minerals and 1.1 percent are plastics," said the source.

Furthermore, it was stressed that relations between Belgium and Turkmenistan are developing within the framework of the EU Strategy for Central Asia, approved in 2019 and focusing on sustainable development, reforms, transparency, regional cooperation and connectivity.

---

