Iranian currency rates for February 13

13 February 2023 18:43 (UTC+04:00)

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on February 13.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 14 currencies increased and 10 have decreased in price, compared to February 12.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 44,801 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on February 13 Iranian rial on February 12 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 50,667 50,654 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,408 45,428 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,009 4,012 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,114 4,133 1 Danish krone DKK 6,022 6,021 1 Indian rupee INR 510 510 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,919 137,958 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 15,520 15,480 100 Japanese yens JPY 31,960 31,964 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,351 5,351 1 Omani rial OMR 109,093 109,102 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,465 31,438 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 26,504 26,495 1 South African rand ZAR 2,353 2,345 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,232 2,232 1 Russian ruble RUB 570 570 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 28,986 29,020 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,704 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,572 31,567 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 40,387 40,476 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,151 1,151 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,799 31,799 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,773 8,772 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,178 6,171 100 Thai baths THB 124,694 124,738 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,698 9,698 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 33,156 33,137 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 44,801 44,866 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,316 9,306 1 Georgian lari GEL 16,634 15,749 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,777 2,775 1 Afghan afghani AFN 469 469 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,634 16,634 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,702 24,702 100 Philippine pesos PHP 77,128 77,099 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,045 4,045 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,988 11,988

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 327,400 rials, and the price of $1 is 306,930 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 304,007 rials, and the price of $1 is 285,000 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 456,000-459,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 488,000-491,000 rials.

