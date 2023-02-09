Iranian currency rates for February 9

9 February 2023 20:11 (UTC+04:00)

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on February 9.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 22 currencies increased and 16 have decreased in price, compared to February 8.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,085 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on February 9 Iranian rial on February 8 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 50,785 50,457 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,658 45,463 1 Swedish krona SEK 3,970 3,960 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,078 4,049 1 Danish krone DKK 6,060 6,043 1 Indian rupee INR 509 507 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 137,367 137,399 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 15,207 15,253 100 Japanese yens JPY 31,998 31,976 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,351 5,352 1 Omani rial OMR 109,218 109,138 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,275 31,255 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 26,509 26,484 1 South African rand ZAR 2,365 2,387 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,231 2,230 1 Russian ruble RUB 575 588 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,880 2,880 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 28,150 28,090 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,690 31,675 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 39,505 39,572 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,150 1,150 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 20 20 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,740 31,673 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,773 8,794 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,187 6,186 100 Thai baths THB 125,422 124,872 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,771 9,760 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 33,292 33,301 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,240 1 euro EUR 45,085 44,969 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,235 9,209 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,825 15,852 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,778 2,772 1 Afghan afghani AFN 467 466 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,729 16,785 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,673 24,671 100 Philippine pesos PHP 76,641 77,139 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,064 4,072 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,986 11,988

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 329,475 rials, and the price of $1 is 306,930 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 305,934 rials, and the price of $1 is 285,000 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 443,000-446,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 476,000-479,000 rials.

