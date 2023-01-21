Turkmenistan, Russia discuss development of bilateral ties

21 January 2023 09:21 (UTC+04:00)

Chairman of the upper house of Parliament of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov met with President of the Republic of Tatarstan of the Russian Federation Rustam Minnikhanov, who arrived in Turkmenistan on a working visit on January 19.

During the meeting, the current state and priorities of further cooperation were discussed, which has great prospects, given the existing interest, backed up by the potential and experience of many years of joint work within a number of large-scale projects.

Speaking about the interest of Tatarstan business circles in expanding their presence in the promising Turkmen market, Minnikhanov noted that this is due to the favorable investment climate created in the country and the high international authority of Turkmenistan as a reliable partner, clearly following the commitments undertaken.

Furthermore, the parties discussed the promotion and intensification of inter-parliamentary contacts and the exchange of experience in lawmaking. In this regard, Berdimuhamedov spoke about the expediency of establishing effective interaction between representatives of the parliaments of Turkmenistan and Tatarstan.

At the end of the meeting, the sides expressed confidence that friendly and fraternal relations between the two countries have great prospects and will continue to develop on the basis of trust and mutually beneficial partnership.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz