Iran-Türkiye joint consular commission convenes in Tehran

The 19th meeting of the Iran-Türkiye joint consular commission was held in the Iranian capital on Sunday, Trend reports citing IRNA.

The meeting was co-chaired by Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Consular, Parliamentary and Expatriates Affairs Alireza Bigdeli and his Turkish counterpart.

Officials from the Interpol and ministries of justice of both countries and some other related organizations were also present in the meeting.

The two sides discussed different consular issues, including those related to university students, tourists, transit drivers, those arrested and being held in prisons of the other side, border issues, extradition of prisoners, facilitation of services at joint borders, solving the problems of personal status of nationals residing in two countries, mutual recognition of documents issued by the two governments and other problems of nationals.

They underlined the need for identifying and resolving the problems through regular negotiations.

