Iranian currency rates for January 16

16 January 2023 23:12 (UTC+04:00)

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on January 16, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 13 currencies increased and 17 have decreased in price, compared to January 15.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,511 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on January 16 Iranian rial on January 15 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 51,369 51,368 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,299 45,303 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,038 4,039 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,241 4,248 1 Danish krone DKK 6,117 6,117 1 Indian rupee INR 517 517 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 137,123 137,162 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 18,409 18,410 100 Japanese yens JPY 32,849 32,850 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,374 5,374 1 Omani rial OMR 109,092 109,090 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,370 31,365 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 26,820 26,817 1 South African rand ZAR 2,497 2,499 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,236 2,237 1 Russian ruble RUB 609 609 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 29,286 29,307 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,699 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,850 31,844 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 40,337 40,351 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,148 1,148 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 32,282 32,281 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,793 8,796 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,260 6,264 100 Thai baths THB 128,025 128,023 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,686 9,681 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 33,934 33,922 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,237 1 euro EUR 45,511 45,524 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,091 9,092 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,655 15,655 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,775 2,775 1 Afghan afghani AFN 467 467 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,634 16,643 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,703 24,702 100 Philippine pesos PHP 76,474 76,481 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,104 4,104 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,975 11,979

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 332,587 rials, and the price of $1 is 306,930 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 308,824 rials, and the price of $1 is 285,000 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 406,000-409,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 441,000-444,000 rials.

