Kazakh president outlines nation’s sustainable energy ambitions

Kazakhstan plans to introduce sustainable energy projects with a total output of 6.5 GW, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Kazakhstan, said, Trend reports, citing the official website of the Kazakh president.

According to President Tokayev, Kazakhstan has all the necessary attributes to become a significant player in the field of sustainable and alternative energy.

“The abundance of wind and sun, as well as the vast territory of our country, can make Kazakhstan a leader in this sector, capable of contributing to global climate protection efforts,” Tokayev noted.

The Head of State also expressed his belief that “green” hydrogen can be a promising avenue to explore. He added that international experts consider Kazakhstan capable of becoming a top-10 hydrogen exporter country.

He concluded by saying that currently, Kazakhstan is developing a legislative framework to create advantageous conditions for foreign investors.

