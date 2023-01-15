Arms control priority in bilateral relations with U.S.: Mexican FM

15 January 2023 08:02 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Control of arms trafficking from the United States is a priority for Mexico in its bilateral relations with its northern neighbor, Mexican Foreign Affairs Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Friday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"We have talked enough about the problems and effects instead of the causes, because they annoy us," Ebrard said at the keynote session of the 34th meeting of Mexican ambassadors and consuls, adding that violence in Mexico cannot be reduced without arms control.

"The United States is the developed country which has the most violence, because you can buy a gun on every street corner," he said.

Ebrard said that Mexican authorities seized 47 high-powered weapons, including anti-aircraft arms during the arrest of alleged drug trafficker Ovidio Guzman Lopez, son of imprisoned Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman.

The foreign minster noted that his country will use legal actions, political proposals, regulation proposals, control actions and lawsuits, such as those filed in U.S. courts against arms manufacturers and distributors, to prevent the entry of weapons.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz