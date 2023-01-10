All countries recognize Karabakh as part of Azerbaijan - Armenian PM

10 January 2023 21:42 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

All countries in the world recognize Karabakh as part of Azerbaijan, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a press conference, Trend reports via the Armenian media.

Pashinyan added that following the results of the Prague meeting (held on October 6, 2022), an agreement was reached that Armenia and Azerbaijan recognize their territorial integrity on the basis of the 1991 Alma-Ata Declaration.

---

