"Starving" Armenians pay bribes to escape from Vardanyan [PHOTO]

8 January 2023 17:04 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Since the protest on the Lachin-Khankendi road started 28 days ago, Armenians can’t stop talking about the alleged "blockade" of the road by Azerbaijanis.

At the same time, Armenians in Khankendi are looking for a way out of the hostages of Ruben Vardanyan, a fugitive Russian billionaire of Armenian origin, who illegally seized the power in Karabakh.

There are countless proofs that the road is open, and every day more than 20 cars with humanitarian cargo, as well as Red Cross vehicles, pass through it.

What blockade is Vardanyan talking about then?

Moreover, according to news spread in Telegram channels, Armenians themselves are free to leave Karabakh. One of the Instagram users, who is the resident of Khankendi, was just checking in Russia’s Kislovodsk city. How they got there, if Azerbaijanis "blocked" the only way out for Armenians?

And this is not the only case. Vardanyan himself confessed that one wealthy Armenian family also went on "vacation" after bribing someone.

On social networks, they are seriously discussing ways to leave Khankendi and are ready to pay bribes for such "services" to Russian peacekeepers, temporarily deployed in Karabakh, who agree to help them.

This becomes more and more foolish as irrefutable evidence of lies of Vardanyan and his gang grows every day. Despite all Vardanyan’s propaganda about the "blockade", or "humanitarian crisis" in Khankendi, the Armenians living there, like no other, understand, who actually is doing this and why.

Probably, Vardanyan would also like such a "vacation", because the sooner he leaves the lands of Azerbaijan, the sooner peace will come in the region.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz