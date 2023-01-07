Turkmenistan discloses total volume of non-cash payments

7 January 2023 09:22 (UTC+04:00)

The total volume of non-cash payments in Turkmenistan under the "Digital Commerce" system from January through October 2022 amounted to 476.09 million Turkmen manats ($135.8 million), Trend reports citing Turkmen media.

During the specified period, the total amount of payments through the "Mobile Bank" system amounted to 11.4 million Turkmen manats ($3.2 million), and through the "Internet Bank" system - 1,4 million Turkmen manats ($399,500).

Meanwhile, non-cash payments via the "Halkbank Terminal" system from January through October 2022 amounted to 20.4 million Turkmen manats ($5.8 million).

During the reporting period, the total non-cash turnover on bank cards in Turkmenistan amounted to 11.52 billion Turkmen manats ($3.28 billion).

Furthermore, at the beginning of December 2021, during a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan, a Program for 2022 on the sustainable development of the national economy was adopted.

