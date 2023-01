5 January 2023 20:56 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Phone talks between President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan and President of Russia Vladimir Putin took place, Trend reports via Turkish TRT Haber channel.

The leaders exchanged views on bilateral relations.

They also discussed relations between Türkiye and Russia, the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Syria, regional issues, as well as energy sector issues.

