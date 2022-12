28 December 2022 19:13 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has been proposed to be nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts to resolve the Ukrainian crisis, Speaker of the Turkish Parliament Mustafa Şentop told reporters, Trend reports citing TASS.

Şentop said he nominated President Erdogan, and there is an application as well.

"There will also be applications from other countries," he said.

